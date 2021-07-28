Three causes closest to Kabir Bedi's heart

The 75-year-old internationally acclaimed actor has been associated with social causes and strongly believes that celebrities can bring a change with their voices.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Celebrated actor Kabir Bedi recently launched his memoir "Stories I Must Tell" which has been creating waves, where he has divulged many unknown tales and revealed every emotional aspect of his life.

"Celebrities have the potential to impact and change people's lives for the better, that is a huge gift and it should be used. I firmly believe in giving back, you make a life by giving," Kabir Bedi told IANS.

He is known for his illustrious role in the James Bond film "Octopussy", where he played the villain's aide Gobinda. The actor has acted in more than 60 films in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Kabir Bedi is the Honorary brand ambassador of Sightsavers India since 2017, an organisation that works for people with disabilities, and has taken up the cause of ensuring vaccine equity.

Elaborating on the current vaccine initiative, he said: "In this COVID pandemic, when we all are getting vaccinated, please remember to help those with disabilities to get vaccinated.

"Especially those who are visually challenged, blind, or suffering from any other disability and have problems getting to the vaccination center. We can only beat this virus if we are all in it together. Support Sightsavers India's initiative of Vaccine Equity and leave no one behind. Help the disabled get vaccinated for yourself, for your families, and for India."

He added: "People are fascinated by celebrities and I feel celebrities should use their popularity and reach to spread awareness in causes and campaigns that they believe in. It's not possible for them to support every cause but celebrities do need to choose the ones they will support."

Talking about three social causes closest to his heart, he said: "The number one cause is for the blind and visually challenged. I am and will continue to relentlessly work to that end."

He added: "The second is working for the children in the slums of India. I am working with Care and Share Italia as their Honorary Brand Ambassador to rehabilitate children in the slums in Hyderabad and Telangana. They are taken care of from the streets to kindergarten up to university and look after all their needs."

Sharing the third cause, he said: "I'd like India to be a better country. Everything that improves India is close to my heart and I will always contribute towards it in whatever small way that I can."

"Our campaign seeks to raise awareness on the issue by supporting local governments in creating enabling environments for COVID-19 vaccination," said RN Mohanty, CEO, Sightsavers India.

