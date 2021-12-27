Three more cases of Omicron take tally to 46 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Three fresh cases of Omicron were registered in Rajasthan on Monday which included two cases in Jaipur and one in Udaipur, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in Rajasthan to 46, confirmed health officials.

Out of these, 37 patients have recovered while nine cases have been admitted in Omicron dedicated wards in the state.