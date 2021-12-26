Three more test positive for Omicron in T'gana, tally now 44

The two passengers have come from "at risk" countries and one who was a close contact of an Omicron patient.

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Three more cases of Omicron - two international travellers and a contact - have tested positive for Covid-19's Omicron variant in Telangana on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 44.

On Sunday, as many as 248 passengers arrived from abroad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and two tested positive for Covid.

Sixteen samples, including of these two, have been sent to genomic sequencing, and the result is awaited, according to the health bulletin.

From December 1, the authorities have screened 11,493 persons at the international airport, and out of them, 85 tested positive for Covid and 45 of these were detected to have the Omicron variant.

Of the total Omicron patients, 10 have recovered whole 34 are undergoing treatment. Out of all, only four patients arrived from "at risk" countries.

--IANS

mka/vd