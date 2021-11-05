Three new Covid-19 deaths in Odisha; toll touches 8,350

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the department said.

According to the health department, one person each from Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts have succumbed to the disease.

The state also registered 170 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 24 persons are below 18 years of age. While 98 cases were detected from quarantine centres, 72 are local contact cases, the information and public relations department said in a tweet.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the state surged to 10,42,943, of which 10,30,889 persons have recovered, while the active cases stand at 3,651.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination drive, Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said about 80 per cent of the total beneficiaries have received their first dose, while 37 per cent got both the doses.

"Har Ghar Dastak vaccination campaign has been launched on November 2 in the state to complete double dose administration of all the left out beneficiaries and second dose due beneficiaries as early as possible," he said.

Despite mass vaccination, infection has increased in Europe and China. Therefore, there's no room for complacency, Panigrahi said.

Public health director Niranjan Mishra said Europe and China have reported delta variants of coronavirus. India had already reported the variants during the second wave.

"About 99 per cent Covid-19 cases in India are delta variants. So, we think that our population has immunity power for the variant. However, we have to remain cautious," added Mishra.

