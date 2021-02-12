Three new Malayalam releases today (Feb 12)

Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962, Tharun Moorthy’s Operation Java and Pinku Peter’s Yuvam are the three new Malayalam releases at the cinemas from today (Feb 12).
Here is a closer look.
Saajan Bakery since 1962
Aju Varghese is the co-writer and the lead actor in director Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962. Lena and K B Ganesh Kumar include the main cast. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Visakh Subramaniam are the producers.
Operation Java
Vinayakan plays the lead in Operation Java. Tharun Moorthy is the writer – director. Padma Uday is the producer. The movie is a multi-starrer investigative operation from the police force, based on real life incidents happened in south India, as per reports.
Yuvam
Directed by Pinku Peter and produced by Once Upon A Time, Yuvam is a political thriller. Amith Chakkalakkal plays the lead. Abhishek Ravindran and Nirmal Palazhi include the main cast.