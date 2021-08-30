Three releases for Vijay Sethupathi in September!

Vijay Sethupathi is probably the only Indian actor who is all set to have three releases in one month. Yes, his three films--Laabam, Tughlaq Durbar, and Annabelle Sethupathi are all set to release in September.
While Laabam will hit the screens on September 9, the other two films will directly premiere on a leading OTT platform and Satellite Channel.
Political thriller Tughlaq Durbar which also features Parthiepan in an important role is scheduled to premiere on Sun TV on September 10 at 6.30 pm. The film will also be premiered on Netflix on September 11.
Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee's multilingual horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi with Taapsee is scheduled to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar on September 17.
Fans of Sethupathi are excited to see the actor on OTT, TV, and big screens this September!