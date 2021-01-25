Three Telugu films to compete on March 11

Small and medium-budgeted movies are locking their release dates before the biggies hit the screens. Nithin’s ‘Check’ (Feb 19) and Sharwanand’s ‘Sreekaram’ have already announced their release dates.
Now, two more medium-range movies are going to compete with the Sharwanand film.
‘Gaali Sampath’ featuring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, will release on March 11th. The film is directed by Aneesh Krishna. Anil Ravipudi has written the script and also supervises the direction.
On the same day, ‘Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya’ fame Naveen Polishetty starrer ‘Jaathi Ratnalu’ is going to be released. Swapna Cinema of ‘Mahanati’ fame is bankrolling the project.
Here are other confirmed release dates…
30 Rojullo Preminchukovadam Ela – Jan 29
Mister and Miss – Jan 29
Zombie Reddy – Feb 05
FCUK – Feb 12
Sasi – Feb 12
Check – Feb 19
Akshara – Feb 26
Sreekaram – Mar 11
Gaali Sampath – Mar 11
Jaathi Ratnalu – Mar 11
Rang De – Mar 26
Aranya – Mar 26
Tuck Jagadish – Apri 16