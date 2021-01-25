Three Telugu films to compete on March 11

Small and medium-budgeted movies are locking their release dates before the biggies hit the screens. Nithin’s ‘Check’ (Feb 19) and Sharwanand’s ‘Sreekaram’ have already announced their release dates.

Now, two more medium-range movies are going to compete with the Sharwanand film.

‘Gaali Sampath’ featuring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, will release on March 11th. The film is directed by Aneesh Krishna. Anil Ravipudi has written the script and also supervises the direction.