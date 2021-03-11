Three-way fight: Gaali Sampath, Sreekaram, Jathi Ratnalu

‘Jathi Ratnalu’ featuring Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi in the lead roles has generated great buzz thanks to its entertaining trailer and promotions. Directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin, ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is a simple comedy entertainer.

Three straight Telugu films are releasing today in theaters. They are Sree Vishnu’s ‘Gaali Sampathu’, Sharwanand starrer ‘Sreekaram’ and Naveen Polishetty starrer ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. A Kannada film ‘Robert’ is also testing its luck at the Telugu box-office.

The producers are releasing the film on their own. So, there is no major risk for the makers.

Gaali Sampath

‘Gaali Sampath’ is an emotional story of a father and son played by Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu respectively. The film is directed by Anish. Leading director Anil Ravipudi presenting the movie is the reason behind the buzz. The final episodes are said to be the main attraction.

‘Gaali Sampath’ needs to collect Rs 6 crore share from theaters to get break-even.

Sreekaram

Although Sharwanand has been going through a bad phase, the trade has placed high bets on ‘Sreekaram’ as this is the only commercial film. The other two are concept-based flicks, and this one is advertised as the regular commercial entertainer with a strong message. The film is said to have done a pre-release business of Rs 16 crore.

It needs to collect in a big way to recover the costs. Directed by newcomer Kishore B, the film has music by Mickey J Meyer.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu