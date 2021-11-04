Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Nov 4th, 2021, 16:15:02hrs
Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release.

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.


Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe."
Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.
The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design. (ANI)

