Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years

Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe."Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design. (ANI)