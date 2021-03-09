Throwback Tuesday: Maniesh Paul flaunts washboard abs

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul has injured his arm and is recovering. Meanwhile, to keep fans smiling, he has posted a throwback picture on Instagram, flaunting perfect abs. The actor also encouraged his fans to hit the gym.

"Lage raho...right now arm is injured....on my path to recovery...ye #throwback pic hai....par utni bhi throwback nahi hai.... chalo ab aap bhi gym jaao #mp #workhard #workout #fitness #goforit #gym #eatclean #lean #machine #pump #stayfocussed #staystrong," he wrote as caption.