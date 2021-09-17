T.I. and Tiny Harris' sexual assault case dismissed in Los Angeles

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against the couple citing an expired statute of limitations. The case falls outside of the 10-year statute of limitations period.The office stated, "In 2021, the complaining witness reported to LAPD that she believed that in 2005, the suspects, who she met while out with friends, sexually assaulted her." The office added that the statute of limitations expired in 2015.In a statement to E! News, T.I. and Tiny's attorney Shawn Holley said, "Mr and Mrs Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."The 'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' stars were first accused of sexual assault in January 2021. At the time, the reality stars adamantly denied the allegations, calling the claims "egregiously appalling.""Mr and Mrs Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," their initial statement from Holley read.It further continued, "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."T.I. further went on to address the claims in an Instagram video, defending himself and his wife of 10 years. He asserted, "I want to say my wife is a beautiful person with an amazing spirit and a kind heart. She's a devoted mother and she has a humble soul. She doesn't deserve it."Despite their statements denying any wrongdoing, VH1 had suspended production on their reality series on February 5, 2021."We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials," an MTV spokesperson explained.The spokesperson added, "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."Then, in May, the Los Angeles and Las Vegas Police Departments respectively stated that they were opening separate investigations into the allegations made against the Harris' after Las Vegas resident Rachelle Jenks filed a police report in May, accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2010.Steve Sadow, another attorney for T.I. and Tiny, confirmed to E! News that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County District Attorney's Office declined prosecution on May 18, 2021. (ANI)