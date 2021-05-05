Tiffany Haddish wants to adopt a child who is at least five

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actress Tiffany Haddish, who is in a relationship with rapper Common, is taking parenting classes to prepare her for adopting a child. She wants to be mother to a child who is at least five years old.

"I'm taking parenting classes now so I can adopt. I'm looking at (ages) five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them," Haddish said on E!'s 'Daily Pop', reports femalefirst.co.uk.