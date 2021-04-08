Tiger Shroff completes first schedule of 'Heropanti 2'

'Heropanti 2' is currently slated to release on December 3 this year.Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "TIGER SHROFF: #HEROPANTI2 FIRST SCHEDULE ENDS... First shooting schedule of #Heropanti2 - starring #TigerShroff and #TaraSutaria - has concluded in #Mumbai... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Music by #ARRahman... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala."Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The first look poster of 'Heropanti 2' was unveiled in February 2020 and is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.Meanwhile, Tiger recently also dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath' and later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. He is all set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)