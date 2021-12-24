Tiger Shroff drops special motion poster from 'Ganapath'

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Action star Tiger Shroff has shared the special motion poster from his film, 'Ganapath', setting the ball in motion for the countdown of the film which will arrive in theatres after a year on December 23, 2022.

Tiger took to his Instagram to share the countdown motion poster as he captioned the asset: "Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath".