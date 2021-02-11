Tiger Shroff flaunts shirtless beef in new monochrome photo

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Action star Tiger Shroff posted a picture flaunting perfect washboard abs and beefed-up body in his latest picture on Instagram Story.

In the image, Tiger stands shirtless in shorts. He preferred to let his sculpted hulk to the talking rather than caption the picture.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.