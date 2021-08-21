Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' to release on Christmas 2022

On Saturday, the makers of the film announced the date with a video that gives a hint of Tiger's character in and as 'Ganapath'."Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta. Dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aa rha hai," Tiger said in the video.Excited about the movie, Tiger said, "'Ganapath' has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and 'Ganapath' is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. The film is directed by Vikas BahlWhile talking about the scale of the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "During the pandemic, it was tough to conceive a film of this scale and to bring so many people on board but we did it thanks to Vikas! The film has great action, it has a strong emotional core that takes it to another level. Tiger's phenomenal energy, discipline, and commitment to the film have simply wowed us all. This is going to be a landmark film and the fact that it is releasing in my birthday month is just the perfect cherry on the cake!"Director Vikas said he is both nervous and excited."If nervousness and excitement lead to a great final output then I want a bit more of both. There are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but we have a great team and there is immense excitement. Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jackky is the Adrenalin running in our system," he said.Touted to be an action-thriller, the film will see Tiger and Kriti sharing screen space again after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)