Tiger Shroff reveals motion poster of his new single 'Vande Mataram' with Jackky Bhagnani

A tribute to the spirit of free India, "Vande Mataram" has been directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music.

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tiger Shroff has donned the hat of a singer for a second time, with his new single "Vande Mataram". The actor unveiled the motion poster of the single ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.

"'Vande Mataram' is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope, and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people," said Jackky Bhagnani.

We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of 'Vande Mataram' we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger and Remo have put in their best in the making of this song," he added.

Tiger Shroff debuted as a singer in 2020, with his single soundtrack "Unbelievable".

The song "Vande Mataram" will release on August 14.

--IANS

