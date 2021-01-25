Tiger Shroff shares behind the scenes video of second single 'Casanova'

Casanova is the second song that Tiger has sung, and it was launched on January 13 on the actor's YouTube page. Now, Tiger has given a glimpse of the making of the song on Instagram.

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes video of his latest single, Casanova.

"Behind the scenes of one of my fav moments from #casanova i love long takes!" he wrote as caption with the post.

Tiger shares screen space in the video with actress Akanksha Sharma, and the video is directed by Punit Malhotra, with choreography by Paresh Shirodkar.

Casanova is Tiger's second single after Unbelievable. The song is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava.

--IANS

nn/vnc