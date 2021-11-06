Tiger Shroff shoots for 'Ganapath' UK schedule

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Action star Tiger Shroff has started filming for the UK shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Ganapath'.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram. The clip seems to be taken from the upcoming film, where the actor is seen doing some high octane action stunts.

"God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule," he wrote as the caption.