Tiger Shroff takes to ice-skating in between schedule of 'Ganapath'

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Tiger Shroff, who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath' in the UK along with Kriti Sanon, recently had a tryst with the sport of ice-skating and for a beginner, his stint on the ice looked 'flawless' without any hiccups.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video showing how he is spending his days off in the United Kingdom, while shooting for a heavy schedule of 'Ganapath'. In the video, Tiger can be seen flaunting his ice-skating skills. He captioned the video, "Not bad for my first time on the ice".