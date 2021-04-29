Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha gets nostalgic as his film 'Baaghi' turns 5

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff posted an Instagram message on Thursday, as his hit film "Baaghi" completed five years of release.

Posting a few action sequences of Tiger from the film, Ayesha wrote: "Baaghi. it's been 5 years and this film will always bring back incredible memories! It truly gave my Tiger his place in our wonderful film industry and it showed me just how passionate and hardworking my son is 4 pm to 4 am shifts continuously for 2 weeks with no breaks, doing this level of action to bring something special for you all you make me so proud my Tiger."