Tiger Shroff's song 'Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

After Raveena Mehta's debut with Avitesh Shrivastava's 'Yaadein', she has worked with artists like Rishi Rich, Rahul Jain and Rishabh Kant, and has contributed to the independent music fraternity with various songs throughout 2020. Her appearance in the teaser is breath-taking and her vocals seem to work as an asset to the hit song 'Casanova'.When asked about her experience collaborating with Tiger and his team, Mehta said, "Tiger is an inspiration to me. I look up to his drive, vision, ability to execute all the while remaining humble as ever. He is extremely diversified and phenomenal at his art.""Avitesh introduced us in the studio and the energy was incredible from the get-go. It's been a beautiful journey and I am looking forward to sharing this beautiful project with the world," added Mehta.The song will be the 'Heropanti' actor's first acoustic feature on his YouTube channel. The teaser has already enveloped audiences around the world and people have taken to notice the chemistry between the talented duo. The music video will be launched on February 2, 2021. (ANI)