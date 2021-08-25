Tilda Swinton's 'Goliath' to premiere at 78th Venice Film Fest

Venice, Aug 25 (IANS) Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton is known for experimental films. The Scottish actress has won many international awards including an Oscar and a BAFTA award for films like 'Young Adam', 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' and 'Michael Clayton'.

Swinton is the narrator of 'Goliath: Playing With Reality', a virtual reality experience about a schizophrenic man who finds human connection by playing video games, which is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival according to Variety.com.