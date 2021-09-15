Tillotama Shome reacts to a netizen calling her a 'flop actor'

Instead of hitting back, Tillotama reacted in the most graceful manner."A hater on social media called me a 'flop actress who looks likes a maid'. Now, how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? Face with tears of joy #dignityoflabour," she tweeted.Tillotama's tweet has caught the attention of actor Pooja Bhatt. She said that "haters are akin to dark matter.""You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to 'dark matter'. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound," Pooja wrote on Twitter.Tillotama is best known for her roles in rich content-driven independent films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sir'. (ANI)