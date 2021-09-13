  1. Sify.com
  4. Timothee Chalamet makes his Met Gala debut in an all-white outfit and sneakers

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 05:15:02hrs
Timothee Chalamet (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Actor Timothee Chalamet made his Met Gala debut and he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear.

The actor is co-hosting the event alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, reported People magazine.
The 'Dune' star arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann. In a seeming nod to this year's theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', the actor paired his look with classic white Chuck Taylor high-tops.
Monday marked the actor's first appearance at fashion's biggest event, but his reputation as a style icon has steadily increased over the past several years. For instance, in 2019, he walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a bedazzled harness designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.
The theme of this year's star-studded event is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. Honorary chairs for the evening are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled). (ANI)

