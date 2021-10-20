Timothee Chalamet on 'Dune' role: 'Paul isn't the everyday romantic protagonist'

'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet has talked about his character Paul in the upcoming film 'Dune'. He says his character is not the "everyday romantic protagonist" and that he relished the idea of this being a character he could really play with.

"It was an awesome opportunity to play someone so lost, someone so conflicted, but with so much responsibility at a young age," says Chalamet.

He added: "I thought that was a kind of beautiful dichotomy and rare to see as the lead of a movie. Paul is not the everyday romantic protagonist and I relished the idea of this being a character I could really play with."

Chalamet was nevertheless well aware of the substantial opus.

Completely drawn in by the script, he said: "I was really impressed with how they managed to condense it. It didn't read like a big film script; it read like a grounded, human story - one that very subtly and cleverly integrated all the technology and gadgetry."

He affirmed that it was incredible to be part of the film with such a stellar cast but the biggest draw for him was the director.

"I don't know how I got so lucky to work on something this big but with a really independent sensibility, and that's down to Denis. He's an artiste. He's a genius.

"He has a technical understanding of how to shoot these kinds of movies differently and we saw that in 'Blade Runner 2049' and also in 'Arrival.' He has a connection in his heart to this kind of material in some way."

Releasing in India on October 22, 'Dune' stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling with Jason Momoa, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, among many others alongside Chalamet.

