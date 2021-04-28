  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Timothee Chalamet's cheeky caption amuses fans and friends

Timothee Chalamet's cheeky caption amuses fans and friends

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 28th, 2021, 17:01:27hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Actor Timothee Chalamet grabbed attention with the cheeky caption he wrote on his new social media post, drawing reactions from fans and friends.

The 25-year-old actor shared a picture where a live-action figure is seen sitting in front of a big screen. He captioned it: "I've been playing with myself all day."

Chalamet's friends could not stop from commenting on the post.

"Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina" actress Kiernan Shipka said: "Hi Timmy".

"Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart simply commented in the comment section: "Timmy."

Many of Chalamet's fans have also shared their thoughts on his post.

"Timmy that doesnt sound good," one wrote.

A fan said: "TIMOTHEE… THE WORDS. CHOOSE THEM CAREFULLY."

One laughed and said: "I LIKE YOUR FUNNY WORDS MAGIC MAN."

"This caption is driving the girlies crazy timothee!!!!!!" said a fan.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features