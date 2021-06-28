Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell to join Tom Hardy in Netflix action thriller 'Havoc'

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Netflix's new action thriller 'Havoc' starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, has finally rounded out its cast with the addition of actors Timothy Olyphant and Justin Cornwell.



According to Variety, the movie talks of a drug deal gone wrong and centres on a bruised detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son while unravelling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Supporting cast members for the film include Quelin Sepulveda, 'Boogie Nights' and 'Magnolia' actor Luis Guzman, 'Headshot' star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.

Gareth Evans is writing and directing the movie as part of his recently announced deal to produce and direct films exclusively for Netflix for the next several years. 'Havoc' will be Evans's first feature under the new creative partnership.

Olyphant, best known for the FX Western series 'Justified', had a part in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', as well as 'Santa Clarita Diet' and the latest season of 'The Mandalorian.'

Cornwell recently appeared in the Netflix original musical 'Jingle Jangle' and acted alongside Chris Pine in the mini-series 'I Am the Night'. Li currently stars in Netflix's fantasy series 'Shadow and Bone' as Alina Starkov and was in a 2019 stage production of 'All About Eve'.

As per Variety, producers on 'Havoc' include Hardy, Evans for One More One Productions, Ed Talfan for Severn Screen and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. (ANI)

