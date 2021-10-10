Tina Datta relives childhood days in 'Durga Maa Elo Re' with Mika Singh

Originally from Kolkata, Tina has her roots in the city as her family resides there. Excited about her first music video, Tina shares: "The music video has festive vibes. It is a song that revolves around Durga Puja. This festival is very close to my heart. I try to visit my hometown during this time of the year to try and keep this part of my culture and traditions alive. I'm stoked to be doing a song with Mika Singh."

Tina says she feels blessed to be part of a video dedicated to Goddess Durga and moreover it reminded her of her childhood days.

"I love the dhol, dhunuchi dance, draping a saree, the entire city lit. Durga Puja is a mood and something every Bengali feels strongly about. I have relived my childhood through this video. It is based on a family where everyone is merrymaking but the mother, by virtue is busy making arrangements and running errands and how the daughter played by me pulls her in to join to be a part of the celebrations," Tina concludes.

--IANS

ila/kr