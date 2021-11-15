'Tip Tip Paani Barsa' is classic Govinda, brings back memories of the '90s

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Govinda who ruled hearts with his comic and dance skills back in the '90s, is now exploring other avenues as well. The actor recently released his new song titled 'Tip Tip Paani Barsa' on his YouTube channel known as 'Govinda Royalles'.

The actor has taken the digital leap in order to reach out to his fans. The song also features his voice in addition to his pleasant screen presence. Serving a perfect antidote to Monday morning blues, the song takes his fans down the memory lane with a healthy dose of the classic Govinda style.