Tiruppur Collector uses the #ValimaiUpdate hashtag to spread awareness!

Fans of Thala Ajith have been constantly asking the producers of Valimai to given an update on the first look launch of the film. The hashtag #ValimaiUpdate has also become quite popular among the netizens.

Now, Tiruppur District collector Vijaya Karthikeyan has used this hashtag to spread awareness on the importance of vote and how the ink (Mai in Tamil) will be powerful (Vali) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections by coining to the two words Vali-mai. Posting the specially designed poster, Vijaya Karthikeyan tweeted " Here is the #Valimai Update மக்களே ! #ValimaiUpdate #TNElections2021".