Tiruppur Subramanian: We will only release films that wouldn't be premiered on OTT for thirty days!

Tiruppur Subramanian, the President of the Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association has said that the exhibitors in the state have decided to screen films only if the respective producers handover a written assurance that their films would be premiered on OTT platforms only after thirty days of its theatrical release.

The thirty days window is for small and medium budget films. For big-budget films, the exhibitors want the producer to not release their movies for at least fifty days on OTT platforms.

Talking about Master, Subramanian said that the theater owners can screen the film till February 4. If they want to screen the film from Friday, they can have a word with the respective area distributor and extend the run.

Subramanian said that Kabadadaari producer Dhananjayan, Kalathil Sandhippom producer RB Chowdhary, and Trip's TN distributor Shaktivelan have assured that their films wouldn't be premiered on OTT platforms for thirty days.







