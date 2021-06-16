Tisca Chopra: Trip to parents' home is a visit into one's childhood

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Tisca Chopra shared a nostalgic post on Wednesday after a trip to her parents' home, recalling the lotus stem prepared by her mother as magical.

"Love and Lotus Stems A trip to the parents home is a visit into one's childhood .. Familiar bartans, old bedsheets (that have now become kitchen rags) and of course the passage of one's own life scattered over their walls proudly .. pictures of my graduation, my first magazine cover, a poster of an of a forgotten film.. But what causes my heart to dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. they want to feed you, slogging away in the kitchen wanting to share their secret recipes, that never turn out the same," she wrote in an Instagram post.