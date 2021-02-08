Titan unveils three watches under new brand 'TraQ'

"An increasing number of Indians are taking up sports like running, cycling and swimming aiming for a healthy and active lifestyle. The pandemic has accentuated this trend creating demand for a dedicated gear for tracking performance in these sports," Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, said in a statement.

The new watches TraQ Lite, TraQ Cardio and TraQ Triathlon are available at Rs 3,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999.

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Leading Indian diversified watch maker Titan on Monday announced a new smart fitness gear brand "TraQ" with the launch of three new watches.

"While there are many sports accessories brand, there are very limited players who offer products to track the performance in various sports. So, we are very excited to launch a new brand of performance gear catering to this growing need," Mitra added.

The watches boasts of amazing features that enables the journey to outperform, including an in-built GPS, transflective display, ANT+ compatibility, heart rate monitoring, and much more.

The watches from the brand are multi-sport enabled with running, cycling and swimming modes.

The TRAQ app further helps to go beyond the limit with advanced performance data, pace measurement, setting goals, connecting with friends and much more.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The smart gear brand developed by Titan, TRAQ was conceptualized in-house at the design studio in Bengaluru and is made exclusively for India's outperformers.

