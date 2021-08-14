'Titans' star Vincent Kartheiser investigated for inappropriate behaviour on season 3 set

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): It has recently come to light that American actor Vincent Kartheiser was the subject of multiple investigations for his behaviour on the set of Season 3 of the HBO Max series 'Titans'.



According to Variety, Kartheiser was cast as the villain Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow, in the third season of the DC superhero show earlier this year.

As per an individual with knowledge of the situation, Kartheiser was first the subject of a complaint about what was described as making inappropriate comments onset.

WBTV's Labor Relations department investigated and found that his actions did not warrant being fired from the show but did warrant corrective action.

A second complaint was made sometime later, which led WBTV to assign a representative to keep an eye on activities on the set. Due to COVID protocols, interviews were conducted virtually by the Burbank-based investigators.

A spokesperson for the actor said, "Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations. Warner Bros. investigated this matter and made clear to Mr Kartheiser its expectations for behaviour on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives."

Kartheiser is best known for his role as Pete Campbell in the critically-acclaimed AMC series 'Mad Men'. His recent TV credits include 'Casual' and 'The Path' at Hulu, the Nat Geo miniseries 'Saints and Sinners', the Sky TV series 'Das Boot', and 'The OA' at Netflix.

His feature credits include starring opposite Melissa Leo and Adam Scott in the Netflix feature 'The Most Hated Woman in America', which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival. (ANI)

