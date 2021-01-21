Title logo of Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona to be launched at Burj Khalifa

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) The title logo of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film will be superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

"It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide," Kichcha Sudeepa said.