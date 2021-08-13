Title of Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati film to be unveiled on Aug 15

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled 'PSPK Rana film', will get a permanent name on Sunday.

According to the film's production team, the makers have decided to reveal the film's title on Independence Day at 9.45 a.m.

On the same day, a small glimpse into the film's storyline will also be shown to the fans.