Title to be changed for Dhanush's 'Naane Varuven'!

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has asked Selvaraghavan and Dhanush to change the title Naane Varuven as it doesn't have a mass value.
Now, the team is in talks to opt for another mass title to boost the business value of the film. Naane Varuven marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush, they had worked together in classics like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Thulluvatho Ilamai, and Mayakkam Enna
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Aravind Krishna cranks the camera. The makers are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew.
The shoot of the film will begin on August 20 in Chennai.