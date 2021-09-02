Title track of Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' released

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) On actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the title track of his upcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on Thursday.

Pawan, who plays the titular role in the film, is introduced with high style quotient in the track. A traditional and folk singer is seen introducing Pawan Kalyan's character and the history of his family starting from his grandfather. Another unique thing about the song is S. Thaman and his music band can be seen composing and singing the song in the thick jungle.