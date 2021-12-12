TN CM Stalin greets Rajinikanth on 72nd birthday

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first to convey his greetings to Rajinikanth on the occasion of the megastar's 72nd birthday, which falls on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday expressed his heartfelt birthday greetings in Tamil to Rajinikanth, who he said was a "sweet friend" who moved with people with heartfelt affection.