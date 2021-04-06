TN Elections 2021: Fans take selfies, Ajith snatches the mobile phone!

Today actor Ajith and his wife Shalini were standing in the queue to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.
While they were waiting in the queue, a few fans tried to take a selfie without wearing masks. Actor Ajith lost his temper and asked them to go back. Later, he snatched the phone from a fan who tried to take a selfie. However, he returned the phone to the fan after a few minutes and advised him to respect the privacy of others.
This incident of Ajith teaching a valuable lesson to the fan has become viral on social networking sites. But a section is also criticizing him for behaving rudely and they expect him to handled things without losing his temper.
We at Sify.com believe in respecting everyone's privacy and fans should get the consent of stars before taking pics.