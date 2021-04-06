TN Elections 2021: Vijay pedals to the polling booth, conveys an indirect message?

Actor Vijay has reached the polling booth today by riding a bicycle to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Reports say that Vijay came on a cycle to the polling booth to convey an indirect message that people should vote wisely considering the surge in the petrol and diesel prices in the country.
Vijay has been voicing against BJP's demonetization, NEET exams, and many of their ideologies in films and real life. This move of him cycling on the election day has raised the eyebrows of many.
In the past, Vijay had faced the heat from both BJP (for Mersal) and AIADMK (for Sarkar) so it looks like the actor wants his fans and the general public to vote against these two parties.