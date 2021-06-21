TN Government allows film shoot with 100 crew members

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced a few relaxations from today after the strict lockdown for the past one month. As a part of the new relaxations, film producers can resume the shoot from today with a maximum of hundred people on the sets.
The Government has also instructed that everyone in the film crew must undergo COVID 19 test before the shoot. TN Government has also permitted post-production facilities from today.
Regarding theaters, the exhibitors can open the movie hall once a week by seeking permission from the local Tehsildar for maintenance.
This announcement has come as a huge relief for the film producers and satellite TV channels. The shoot of reality shows and TV serials will also be resumed from today.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu