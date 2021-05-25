TN Government seeks ban on 'The Family Man 2'

In a letter written to the Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar, the Tamil Nadu Government has sought a ban on The Family Man 2. The letter read that the series is loaded with insults and insinuations against the sacrifices of the Tamils in the long draw out democratic battle.

"I would like to bring to your notice the condemnable, inappropriate, and malicious contents of "The Family Man-2" Serial in Hindi- which depicts the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner. The Trailer of the above said serial which was released on the Social Media Network is aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka. The sacrifices of their long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not, by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a Serial with any value for Tamil Culture. Moreover, a serial which is loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil Culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value", read the letter.

The letter also added that casting Tamil actress Samantha as a terrorist is a direct attack on the pride of Tamils.

" For example, branding Tamil Speaking Actress. Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign. The trailer of this Serial has already evoked strong and widespread opposition from the people of Tamilnadu as well as from the political parties in the State. While our brethren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, Justice, Peace and dignity in the island nation, it is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of smear campaign against the Tamils-who are the builder of India as well as many nations across the globe. I would like to state that the above serial has not only hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamilnadu on large scale and if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the State.

In the circumstances, I request you to take immediate action either to stop or ban the release of "The Family Man-2" in OTT, Amazon Prime not only in Tamilnadu but also across the Country", read the letter to the Minister.



Already, Tamil activists and politicians like Seeman and Vaiko have sought a ban on the series.