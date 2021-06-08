TN Government urges Union Government of India to ban 'The Family Man 2'!

Interacting with the media, Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information and Technology in Tamil Nadu has made it clear that the Government of Tamil Nadu will continue to urge the Union Government of India to ban The Family Man 2.

"The State Government can't ban a web show but the Union Government can do it. We have been urging them to ban the show as the creators have distorted the history of the Eelam Tamil war. It also hurts the sentiments of the Tamils", said Mano Thangaraj.