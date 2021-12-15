TN health dept on high alert after suspected Omicron cases, rise in Covid cases

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the state health secretary and alerted all the district collectors and the district Public health officials on the possibility of the rise in Covid-19 cases and the preventive measures to be taken.

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department is on a high alert after a family of seven, who arrived from Nigeria with Covid-19, is under observation at the King Institute of Preventive medicine here.

Vaccination drive is going on in full throttle with staff nurses and health department officials reaching the residences of people who have to take at least the first jab and the testing is being increased manifold in all the districts of the state.

The state health department is also increasing the number of second vaccines and more than 38 per cent of the population have already taken the second jab.

The department has also alerted all the four international airports and has stepped up the random check among passengers. The random check conducted among 2 per cent of the total passengers who arrive at the airport from non-risk countries has helped the health department detect the possibility of Omicron presence in the seven-member family that landed at Chennai from Nigeria.

Notably, Nigeria was not included in the list of 'at-risk' countries.

Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said: "We have increased the vigilance and surveillance but there is no need for any panic. The vaccination drive has increased momentum and many people are coming forward to take the vaccine and hence we are confident that we will contain if at all there is a spread. The Covid -19 new cases are not much to worry for now and we are under control."

The state health department is, however, monitoring the latest developments regarding

Covid-19 cases and the health secretary is in direct touch with all the district collectors and the district health officers to manage the situation if any arises.

--IANS

aal/shb/