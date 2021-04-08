TN imposes fresh restrictions to restrict Covid-19 spread

As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 27,743 and the number of persons tested positive were 3,986.

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) With the number of people testing positive for coronavirus going up in the state, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a range of restrictions to check the spread of the disease.

In a statement issued here, the government said it is worrying that people are not following safety measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance and hence the infection rate is increasing daily.

Taking into account the welfare of general public, it said that it has decided to ban certain activities which were allowed earlier, and allow some with restrictions.

The bans announced by the government, effective from April 10, include festival and religious gatherings, and on retail sale of fruits and vegetables at Koyambedu Market here, and in wholesale markets in other parts of the state.

Industrial and business establishments have been asked to ensure that employees are wearing masks and using sanitisers, and follow the standard operating procedures. Action will be taken against those violating this.

Meanwhile, industrial units should take action to vaccinate their workers.

Standing passengers will not be allowed in all the inter-district passenger buses and buses in Chennai and the buses plying to Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Vegetable shops, shopping malls, big format textile and jewellery showrooms can have only 50 per cent of customers at any point of time and can operate only till 11 p.m.

Restaurants, and tea stalls can function only till 11 p.m. and at 50 per cent capacity. Parcel service at restaurants is also allowed only till 11 p.m.

Movie theatres, multiplexes, recreation clubs, amusement parks, zoo, museum and other places where public gathers will only operate at 50 per cent capacity and only 200 persons allowed for various events held at indoor auditoriums.

Only 100 persons allowed for weddings and 50 persons in the case of a funeral.

Sports events are allowed without spectators in both indoor and outdoor stadiums, and swimming pools can be used only for sports training.

Exhibitions are allowed only for business to business.

Public worship at temples is allowed only till 8 p.m.

Movie, television shooting allowed on the condition that all should have been vaccinated and RTPCR tests completed

Only three persons will be allowed in taxis and two persons in autorickshaws, excluding the driver.

There will be an e-pass system for those who come to Tamil Nadu from other states and other countries.

Police and local officials will ensure that people living in containment zones do not come out.

