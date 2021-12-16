TN police's social media posts on witty scenes from Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor'

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police, which seems to have understood the reach of the witty sequences in actor Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster 'Doctor', is now smartly creating social media posts based on the scenes in the film to spread awareness on the helplines available for women.
Interestingly, actor Sivakarthikeyan, whose late father was a cop himself, has liked one such post put out by the Thanjavur district police on Twitter. The post liked by the actor has caught the attention of his fans and the public alike.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Doctor' has a sequence in which the heroine is seen asking the hero if it is necessary to even button his shirt's collar. To this, Sivakarthikeyan in the film replies, "Isn't that why they have a button there?"
Now, using this idea and the pictures of the characters in the film, the Thanjavur police department has put out a post with the heroine shown asking, "Is it necessary to call 181 if women are in danger?" To this, the post shows Sivakarthikeyan saying, "Isn't that why they have given it?"
--IANS
mani/kr