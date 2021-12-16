TN police's social media posts on witty scenes from Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor'

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police, which seems to have understood the reach of the witty sequences in actor Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster 'Doctor', is now smartly creating social media posts based on the scenes in the film to spread awareness on the helplines available for women.

Interestingly, actor Sivakarthikeyan, whose late father was a cop himself, has liked one such post put out by the Thanjavur district police on Twitter. The post liked by the actor has caught the attention of his fans and the public alike.