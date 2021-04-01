TN politicians wish Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Superstar Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Tamil Nadu politicians have congratulated the actor on the prestigious award.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy wished Rajinikanth over a phone call. "My hearty wishes to my dear brother Rajinikanth on Indian cinema's prestigious lifetime achievement award Dadashab Phalke", tweeted O Paneerselvam, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Opposition leader MK Stalin said that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a delayed honor for Rajinikanth but he welcomed the announcement. Stalin said that Rajinikanth is a dear friend and also wished him a wonderful journey in the field of cinema.
Actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi Leader Sarathkumar, Makkal Needhi Maiam's Leader Kamal Haasan, and many others wished Rajinikanth on the prestigious award.