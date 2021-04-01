TN politicians wish Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Superstar Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Tamil Nadu politicians have congratulated the actor on the prestigious award.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy wished Rajinikanth over a phone call. "My hearty wishes to my dear brother Rajinikanth on Indian cinema's prestigious lifetime achievement award Dadashab Phalke", tweeted O Paneerselvam, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.