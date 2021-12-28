TN's NEET exemption bill under consideration, Raj Bhavan to RTI query

The query was filed by P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System, under the RTI Act to know the status of the bill.

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) The NEET exemption bill, passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly was under consideration of the Governor, the Raj Bhavan said in a responses to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

Talking to IANS, Gajendra Babu said: "The response to my query on the status of the NEET exemption bill was that it was under the consideration of the Hon Governor of Tamil Nadu."

He said that the order was given on December 17 by S. Venkateshwaran, Public Information Officer of Raj Bhavan, and an Under Secretary to the Governor.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the office of the Chief Secretary are yet to respond to the query.

The bill was passed to the Raj Bhavan to forward it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Presidential assent while Banwarilal Purohit was the Governor.

The Assembly had, on September 13, passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill 2021, which states to dispense with the requirements for candidates to qualify in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and allied courses.

Tamil Nadu wants the students to be admitted to MBBS and BDS courses through the marks they secured in the plus two examinations.

